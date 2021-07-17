Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $820,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $183.36 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,474 shares of company stock worth $82,377,866. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

