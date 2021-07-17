Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.