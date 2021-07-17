Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,053 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $4,913,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.