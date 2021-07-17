Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,053 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $4,913,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

