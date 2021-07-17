Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.85 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

