Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,812 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

