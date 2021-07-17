Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 144,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.11. The company has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

