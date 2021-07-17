Primas Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00379960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

