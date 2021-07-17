Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 102,580 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.46% of Popular worth $366,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

