Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $306.24 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,871,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.13% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

