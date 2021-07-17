Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $318.43 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $318,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

