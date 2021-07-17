Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $281.90 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,965 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.50% of The Progressive worth $281,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

