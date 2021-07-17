Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $345,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Insiders sold 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

