Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.13% of East West Bancorp worth $328,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

