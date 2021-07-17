Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PDS opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $461.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

