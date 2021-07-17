PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

