PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

