Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

