Portion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,091.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Portion has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $7,091.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.10 or 0.00794520 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

