Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $233,880.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,734,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,147,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

