Polymath (POLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $102.41 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00379947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.