Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $211,832.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

