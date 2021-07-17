PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $56,783.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,972,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars.

