Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Tops $12.09 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $12.09 billion and approximately $877.08 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $12.39 or 0.00039135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.48 or 1.00308736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00955669 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,091,799,526 coins and its circulating supply is 976,075,369 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.