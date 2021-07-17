Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $418.02 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

