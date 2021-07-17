Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.26. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

