Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

