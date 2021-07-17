Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $2,763,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 400,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 84,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

