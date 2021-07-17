Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

