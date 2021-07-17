Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after buying an additional 6,389,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 4,397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after buying an additional 3,684,170 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.