Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

