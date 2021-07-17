Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

