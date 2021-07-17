Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $611,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

