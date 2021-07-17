Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $456,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3,010.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,422,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

