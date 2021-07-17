Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 3,715 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2,063.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $91,892,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after buying an additional 90,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $173.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

