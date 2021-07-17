Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $535,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.04 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

