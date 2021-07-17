Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 413.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,090. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

