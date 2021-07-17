Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 461 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

SON opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.09. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

