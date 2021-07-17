Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 10,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 68,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

