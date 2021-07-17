Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.53.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.