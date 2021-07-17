Piper Sandler Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $218.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

