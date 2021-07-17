PhoenixDAO One Day Volume Reaches $728,118.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $728,118.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00788688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

