Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 14,573 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $735,499.31.

Philip Ryan Sr. Barros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

