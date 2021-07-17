Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 24,270,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,858,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

