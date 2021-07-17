Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,963,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,507,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,928,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,721,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

