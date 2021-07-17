Peter A. Cohen Buys 265,000 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. PolarityTE, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.