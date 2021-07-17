Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) versus Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Critical Analysis

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.82 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

