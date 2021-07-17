Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 0.3%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.25 and last traded at $72.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.31.

Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

