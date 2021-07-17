Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total transaction of $17,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

