Pentwater Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Intrusion worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

