Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIIIU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $5,434,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

